KILLITOROUS Reveal “Total Protonic Reversal” Video Featuring VOIVOD’s DAN MONGRAIN

Canada's tech-death comedy metal band Killitorous (which consists of members from Annihilator, Suffocation, First Fragment and more!) have released their second single “Total Protonic Reversal”.

The band comments:

"We have been working on the new album for 4 years, but we spent 6 years writing and arranging (specifically the 3 guitar parts) all the music. Everyone was quite busy as well with all their other projects after the 2014 release of "Party, Grind" that we had to really plan to be able to get anything done. The music is also just bananas so we really had to work our pants off in the studio for what felt like an eternity.

“As a side note, we also had to learn how to track and record music ourselves to be able to record the guitars properly which is just a whole story in itself (Sorry to our producers for torturing them).

“This new single is both the fastest and the slowest song we've ever written...and features a guest solo from one of our heroes Dan Mongrain (Voivod/Martyr) which to us is still just mind-blowingly amazing.

“Obviously the song is an homage to one of the greatest movie franchises known to mankind: Ghostbusters 1 & 2. With lyrics cover everything from not crossing the streams, to Vigo The Carpathian.

“We have definitely gone in a bit more of a melodic direction but we've made sure to keep noisy, dissonant and chaotic riffs as a staple point of everything that is Killitorous."

The Afterparty is a follow up to 2014's Party, Grind which was also co-produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Donaldson (Despised Icon, The Agonist, Shadow of Intent) at The Grid in Montreal, Quebec.

The album features three guitars (which recording wise was a nightmare), tons of blast beats, brutal bass and vocals, of course tons of movie references, cartoon parodies and endless phrases maintaining the fine art of partying.

There will be tons of guest features including members from: Voivod, Allaegeon, Cryptopsy, Erimha and more.

Release dates is set for April 20.

The tracklisting is as wacky and weird as usual, with a constant barrage of twisted pop-culture humor:

“All Hail The Starchild”

“Married With Children”

“Rodney Dangerfield Of Dreams”

“Eat Your God Alive”

“Slavesphere”

“Re-anima-tomatron”

“30 Minutes”

“Insanity As A Pathway To Fame & Fortune: The Tyrannical Tirades Of Mike Tyson”

“Total Protonic Reversal”

“King Diamond Dallas Page”

"Total Protronic Reversal" video:

“Married With Children” video: