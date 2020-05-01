KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announce Atonement II B-Sides For Charity EP; Full Audio Stream Available

Killswitch Engage are releasing Atonement II B-Sides For Charity. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund for the Center For Disaster Philanthropy.

The release includes six songs from the recording sessions for the 2019-released and Grammy-nominated album Atonement, out now via Metal Blade Records. It is exclusively available on Bandcamp for a week as of today. You can listen to the full release below.

Atonement II B-Sides For Charity will go live at all other DSPs on May 8th.

"These songs didn't make the final cut for 'Atonement'," says Leach. "Choosing which songs make an album remains a tough process for me. While the songs that made the most sense appear on the album, I'm still attached to every song I write. So, when the idea came up to put these B-Sides out and donate funds to a charity, I was relieved at the idea and the band unanimously agreed to the cause. I am proud these songs get to see a release, and to help others in the process is a huge bonus."

He continues, "These songs were written during a very difficult and uncertain time of my life. They are written with two perspectives: that of a struggling, angry, frustrated man having a crisis of faith, life, and love and a man finding the will and the strength to change perspective, try again, and to fight through it all. Although these songs may not have made the cut for the album, they are deeply meaningful songs that I believe in whole heartedly. Lyrically, they are some of my favorites that I have written. From the very personal 'Hollow Convictions,' 'No Devotion,' and 'I Feel Alive Again,' to the battle cry songs of 'Killing of Leviathan,' 'Prophets of Treason,' and 'The Great Beyond,' it tells the story of my journey and my view of the world around me."

The singer finishes, "Big thanks to Metal Blade for partnering up with us on this! Also thank you to Center for Disaster Philanthropy for their amazing work! Lastly, thanks to all of you for purchasing the songs and contributing to helping those who are in desperate need during these uncertain times."

Atonement II B-Sides For Charity tracklisting:

"To The Great Beyond"

"Hollow Convictions"

"Killing Of Leviathan"

"No Devotion"

"I Feel Alive Again"

"Prophets Of Treason"

Killswitch Engage postponed their spring 2020 Atonement tour with August Burns Red and Light The Torch after only a few shows in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The band will announce the rescheduled dates soon.