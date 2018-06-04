KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announce New Label Partners

Music For Nations welcome Killswitch Engage to its roster. Partnering with Metal Blade Records in the US and Sony Music Entertainment elsewhere, Killswitch Engage are looking forward to the worldwide release of their upcoming album in 2019. In the UK, this will be via Sony label Music For Nations.

Julie Weir, Label Head, Music For Nations: "Everyone here at Music for Nations is chomping at the bit to be working with the legendary Killswitch Engage. We are honoured and excited to be a part of this campaign (and hopefully future) and looking forward to creating this heavier than heavy chapter."

Benjamin Voss, Senior A&R Manager, Columbia/Sony Music Germany: "I am very happy and proud to work with such an amazing band like Killswitch Engage in the future. We are absolutely excited about releasing their new album on Sony Music outside North America."

Jesse Leach (vocals): "I'm beyond stoked to sign with the legendary Metal Blade Records and Columbia/Sony Music. It's clear they truly understand and believe in what we do as a band, and we're psyched to have them on our side. It's an exciting new chapter for KSE and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

Adam Dutkiewicz (guitar): "I'm very excited to say that Killswitch Engage will be joining forces with Metal Blade Records and Columbia/Sony Music! Super stoked to join the ranks with a long list of many epic metal acts, as well as a team of excellent human beings who truly have a genuine love for metal music. Here's to an awesome future with awesome labels!"

Metal Blade's CEO/founder Brian Slagel comments: "I have been a huge fan and friend of Killswitch for a long time, so it is truly an honor to be able to work with them. So happy to welcome them to the Metal Blade family."

Currently finishing work on their upcoming album, Killswitch Engage have taken a break from recording to embark on a summer European tour with Iron Maiden which includes UK shows in July/August. The trek will also see the band appear at various premier festivals (Sweden Rock, Graspop Metal Meeting, Hellfest, etc.), along with a few special headlining shows. Then in the fall, the band will be touring across Australia with Parkway Drive.

Vocalist Jesse Leach will also do a one-off An Evening With Jesse Leach, including stories behind the songs, audience Q&A, meet & greet, and an in-depth interview by host Matt Stocks, taking place on August 8th, at Birmingham's O2 Academy 2. Tickets here.

(Photo - John McMurtrie)