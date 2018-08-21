KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announce Rescheduled US Tour Dates For November / December; New Shows Added

Fresh off their summer European tour with Iron Maiden, Killswitch Engage have announced the rescheduled dates from their spring 2018 tour.

The band was forced to postpone a handful of dates back in late April and early May due to singer Jesse Leach undergoing vocal cord surgery. The band will play make up shows in the four markets (Sayreville, Poughkeepsie, Cleveland, and Louisville). KsE have also added six new shows to the trek, which runs from late November through early December.

Joining KsE on this short but impactful slate of dates are Born Of Osiris, Crowbar, and Death Ray Vision. All dates are below and go on sale on Friday, August 24th.

KsE recently announced their signing to Metal Blade Records, as well. The band continues to work on its next album and label debut.

Tour dates:

November

24 - Providence, RI - The Strand

25 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

27 - Reading, PA - Reverb

28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Theater

December

1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

2 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

4 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

5 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Killswitch Engage lineup:

Jesse Leach - Vocals

Adam Dutkiewicz - Guitar

Joel Stroetzel - Guitar

Justin Foley - Drums

Mike D'Antonio - Bass

