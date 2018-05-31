KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Bassist MIKE D'ANTONIO On IRON MAIDEN's Influence - "I Don't Think You Can Be A Bass Player And Not Be Influenced By STEVE HARRIS"; Video
May 31, 2018, an hour ago
Killswitch Engage bassist Mike D'Antonio was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's show with Iron Maiden at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland on May 29th. Watch below:
Killswitch Engage perform next with Iron Maiden on Friday, June 1st, at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.