KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Beyond The Flames: Home Video Volume II Now Available Digitally

Killswitch Engage released the 2-disc, Blu-ray and CD package Beyond The Flames: Home Video Vol. II in November 2016. The band is pleased to announce that Beyond The Flames is available digitally as of today, January 12th. Beyond The Flames is available for purchase here.

Beyond The Flames: Home Video Vol. II is a treasure trove of gripping content, featuring over 3.5 hours of footage. It is a complete piece that is sure to delight KsE fans, due the compelling history of the band and the honesty with which the story is told.

At the heart of this release is the 75-minute documentary that chronicles the return of original vocalist Jesse Leach, after nearly a decade away, to the band he helped form back in 1999.

Produced and directed by KsE storyteller Denise Korycki, this documentary picks up where the band's 2005 {Set This} World Ablaze release left off, revealing the rest of the Killswitch Engage story.



Beyond the Flames: Home Video Vol. II is also packed with live footage. There are 17 live performances captured from around the globe, including Leach's first show back, Download Festival, Knotfest, Loud Park Japan, and some surprises along the way. Here, fans can enjoy Killswitch Engage in their most natural state — alive, raw and reunited.



Additional bonus material includes music videos, unique individual band member profiles, outtakes, and a bonus audio disc of six, previously unreleased live tracks from the band's now-legendary 2014 Monster Mosh show in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Anthrax and Killswitch Engage will hit the road this spring to co-headline a 27-date North American tour. The bands' itinerary will also include an April 15th appearance at the Texas Independence Festival in Austin, as well as each band headlining two solo shows separate from the double bill.

With KsE and Anthrax rotating the closing slot over the course of the dates, the tour will hit the ground on March 29th in Montclair, NJ and then criss-cross the continent, wrapping up in Boston on May 7th. The Devil Wears Prada will provide direct support on all dates.

Tour dates:

March

29 - The Wellmont Theatre, Montclair, NJ *

30 - Express Live, Columbus, OH **

31 - Arcada Theater, St. Charles, IL (Anthrax only)

31 - The International, Knoxville, TN (KsE only)



April

1- Little River Casino, Manistee, MI (Anthrax only)

1 - Norva, Norfolk, VA (KsE only)

3 - The Fillmore, Silver Springs, MD *

4 - The Dome, Wallingford, CT *

5 - Electric Factory, Philadelphia, PA **

7 - 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI *

8 - The Fillmore, Detroit, MI **

9 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA *

11 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC **

12 -Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA **

13 - House of Blues, Orlando, FL *

15 - Texas Independence Festival, Austin, TX **

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center, Pharr, TX **

17 - House of Blues, Houston, TX *

18 - House of Blues, Dallas, TX **

20 - The Marquee, Phoenix, AZ *

22 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA **

23 - The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA **

25 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA *

26 - Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR **

28 - Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO *

29 - Sokol Auditorium, Omaha, NE **

30 - Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO *



May

1 - The Pageant, St. Louis, MO **

3 - Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON **

5 - Paramount Theatre, Huntington, NY **

6 - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY *

7 - House of Blues, Boston, MA *

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes