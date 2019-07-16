KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Debut "I Am Broken Too" Lyric Video; Band Partners With Mental Health Non-Profit Hope For The Day

Killswitch Engage have just shared the new song, "I Am Broken Too". A lyric video, which features singer Jesse Leach’s handwritten lyrics, can be seen below. The song appears on the band’s eighth album, Atonement, out August 16 via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Find worldwide pre-order options here.

The band is donating a portion of the proceeds from the song to Hope For The Day, a Chicago-based non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through the use of music and art.

"This song is very near and dear to my heart," Leach explains. "I wanted the listener to feel the urgency, the heaviness of the topic as well as a possible connection. Many people suffer from mental illness in one form or another. I want nothing more than for people to feel like they are not alone in this struggle. There is always someone there to help, to listen, and to be there for you. Don't lose hope and don't let your brokenness consume you. Broken can be fixed, or at the very least, maintained. No one is alone in this fight."

Regarding the decision to work with Hope for the Day, Leach says, "I personally chose Hope for the Day to be the organization we partner with for this song. I admire their tireless efforts to spread mental awareness and suicide prevention. The phrase and the hashtag #ItsOkNotToBeOk is a simple yet powerful statement. I think it coincides with #IamBrokenToo perfectly! Johnny Boucher and his organization are out spreading the powerful message of connectivity and solidarity in this fight for understanding mental health issues. I'm honored to have them on our team for this song and this movement to continue to raise awareness and keep the conversation going for mental health issues."

"'I Am Broken Too' is a song that truly encompasses what we need to be doing in society, talking about what we have been through," Boucher says. "We know that by talking about our experiences, we are able to relate and be encouraged to ask for help. Hope for the Day has been working with KsE on breaking the silence around mental health since 2014, and we couldn't be more excited to continue working with them on raising the visibility of resources in our communities."

KsE have also announced an exclusive in-store performance on August 14 at 5 PM, PT at Amoeba Music Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Fans can purchase the album to get guaranteed admission and a limited-edition "Live at Amoeba" poster. The band will also perform a special intimate show at The Space in Las Vegas the day before, on August 13. Tickets for both events go on sale today.

Killswitch Engage are currently traversing the US on a co-headline tour with Clutch. Fans attending the dates with Clutch will be able to purchase a limited edition laminate containing a unique code to receive a CD copy of the new album Atonement delivered to their front door on or just prior to the August 16 release date (may not apply for some of the festival dates).

The band return to Europe for a headline run in the fall, kicking off in Norwich, England on October 14 and wrapping up November 10 in Nuremberg, Germany. Support bands will be announced soon.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

"Unleashed":

