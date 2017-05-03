KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH And Chef BRIAN TSAO To Host Small Bites Of Hope Fundraiser In Support Of Mental Health And Suicide Prevention

Chef Brian Tsao, known for his stint on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped, as well as his heavy metal persona on the web series, Taste Of Metal, is hosting Small Bites Of Hope, a pop-up culinary event benefiting the non-profit organization Hope For The Day.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness month in May, Tsao will team up Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach to host a unique event that raises awareness for mental health advocacy and suicide prevention.

The event will offer exquisite catering from Tsao, signature cocktails from Black Craft, craft beer from Six Point Brewery, dessert from Snow Days, and much more!

Proceeds will benefit Hope for the Day, a non-profit organization that achieves proactive suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through self-expression platforms.

The event takes place Thursday, May 18th from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Gibson Guitars Showroom, in the historic Hit Factory Studios on 251 West 54th Street, New York, New York 10019.

"For too long, mental health has been ignored in the professional kitchens. With Small Bites of Hope, I want to present people in these harsh working environments with the opportunity to get help or give help to others that may need it. It only takes one to start the conversation that can resonate and help many others and this is that first major step for myself along with my friends in Hope for the Day and Jesse Leach!"

Leach, a known advocate for mental health, said, "I'm honored to be a part of Small Bites of Hope, to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention with my pal Chef Brian Tsao! It is a subject near and dear to me, so having a dialogue and helping shine some light on a topic that is not talked about enough is important."

Limited tickets are offered here.