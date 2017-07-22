KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH Slams "Disgusting" Reactions To CHESTER BENNINGTON's Death - "We Should Be Addressing This Tragedy With Respect, Compassion And Grief"

Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach has taken to Instagram to express his disgust at some of the reactions to Linkin Park frontman Chestzer Bennington's death:

According to Variety, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed additional details about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, whose body was found on Thursday (July 20th) at his home in a south suburb of L.A.

Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told Variety that an employee found Bennington hanging in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home. Police had previously confirmed that officials responded to a call of a dead body at his private residence in the 2800 block of Via Victoria shortly after 9 AM on Thursday. Bennington was 41.

A bottle of alcohol was also found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said. Investigators did not find a note in the room. An autopsy is pending.

