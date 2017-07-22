KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH Slams "Disgusting" Reactions To CHESTER BENNINGTON's Death - "We Should Be Addressing This Tragedy With Respect, Compassion And Grief"
July 22, 2017, 29 minutes ago
Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach has taken to Instagram to express his disgust at some of the reactions to Linkin Park frontman Chestzer Bennington's death:
Appalled by the lack of sympathy or respect by some for a human (who happens to be a musician) who died tragically. The fact that anyone would have the audacity to critique or comment on his music on the day we learn of his passing is beyond me. We "get it" you're very cool you didn't like what you saw as "unhip music." What a desensitized disgusting and selfish way to present yourself. Take your opinion and shove it up your pretentious ass. A fellow musician committed suicide today and all I can think of is his family and friends. Mental illness is rampant in the artistic community. We should be addressing this tragedy with respect, compassion and grief that is all. Keep your unwarranted options to yourself and allow his friends and family to grieve. Just because he was in the public eye gives you no right to judge his life or music at this time. Show some class please. My condolences to the family of Chester Bennington. May he find peace in the next life/world what have you.
According to Variety, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed additional details about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, whose body was found on Thursday (July 20th) at his home in a south suburb of L.A.
Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told Variety that an employee found Bennington hanging in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home. Police had previously confirmed that officials responded to a call of a dead body at his private residence in the 2800 block of Via Victoria shortly after 9 AM on Thursday. Bennington was 41.
A bottle of alcohol was also found in the room, though it was not near his body, Winter said. Investigators did not find a note in the room. An autopsy is pending.
Read more at Variety.com.