KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH Talks Battle With Anxiety And Depression - "Going To See A Therapist Is Not Something That Should Be Abnormal" (Video)

Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red started an online non-profit called HeartSupport to give his fans a place to talk about and overcome their struggles. His vision is to unite the scene - fans and bands alike - so that no one in the music scene has to struggle alone. Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach opens up about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Leach: "Because I've reached out, because I've gotten help, because I speak about it, I meet people who are the same as me, or even worse off than me, it's helped me to develop tools to push through and to not feel alone, and I think that's huge. If I were to say anything, that's probably the biggest thing. Knowing that I'm not alone, knowing that I can reach out to somebody."

The Scars Foundation has been established by Sully Erna, the frontman of Godsmack, to help raise awareness of the mental health issues that so many are faced with today.

With the rise of suicides, bullying, addiction, abuse and so many other challenges, The Scars Foundation is dedicated to providing resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens.

"Scars come in all forms," Sully explains about the foundation. "They are physical and emotional. They’re traumatizing and make us fear what people may think of us. But we are ALL imperfect in some way, that’s what makes us perfect and unique! EVERYONE has something that makes him or her insecure or embarrassed. But instead of hiding them or internalizing them, own them and show them off to the world! Let them empower you so you can be a voice for everyone who can’t be. If we ALL wear our scars loudly and proudly, others will follow. We are all imperfectly perfect!"

For more information please visit The Scars Foundation here.

Every donation to The Scars Foundation will include a download of the Godsmack single "Under Your Scars".