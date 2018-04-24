KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH To Host 2nd Annual Small Bites Of Hope Fundraiser Supporting Suicide Prevention And Mental Health Education

Chef Brian Tsao, known for his appearances on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped shows, has announced Small Bites Of Hope, a fundraiser event on May 9th at Vandal, the restaurant from Executive Chef and Food Network star Chef Chris Santos.

The event will be a fundraiser for the non-profit Hope For The Day, a Chicago-based charity whose mission is to achieve proactive suicide prevention through mental health education and outreach. Tsao supported the cause in 2017 with the inaugural Small Bites Of Hope held in New York's Hit Factory Studio on May 18th.

This year's Small Bites Of Hope fundraiser features returning host Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, who had this to say about the event: "I'm honored to be a part of Small Bites Of Hope once again. Raising awareness and keeping the topic of mental health on the forefront of our community is crucial. It helps people realize they are not alone in this struggle."

Tsao is teaming up with Santos to deliver their staple menu of street food and small-bite hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails. Santos added, "It's been a pleasure to have Chef Brian Tsao not only a part of our family at Beauty & Essex but also in the music industry! We're excited to host this fundraiser and to bring attention to the help that is needed for all of those affected by mental health issues. I'm excited to join Chef Brian Tsao on shedding light on this cause."

Tickets will be sold online here, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting mental health education and proactive suicide prevention programs around the world.