KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Guitarist ADAM DUTKIEWICZ To Be Immortalized With Japanese-Style Hero Toy; Teaser Video

Devils Head Productions Inc. have released the video below, teasing the upcoming soft vinyl toy modelled after Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (Adam D.).

Says Devils Head Productions: "Rooted in the history and tradition of Japanese superheroes like Ultraman and Kamen Rider, 酔 獣 will soon take flight. This summer/fall, armed with the power of positivity, the drunk animal (or beer monster) will be unleashed on the world to take down anyone and everyone with a negative attitude.

"Look for 酔 獣 to make his debut in the later half of 2020. These toys will be made in Japan using the same soft vinyl production process as all of our other sofubi toys. Godzilla (or Gojira as they say in the native tongue) had nothing on Adam D."

A prototype can be seen in this teaser clip: