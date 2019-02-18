KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Guitarist JOEL STROETZEL Leaves European Tour Due To Family Emergency; Band Performs As Four-Piece In Vienna (Video)

Killswitch Engage guitarist Joel Stroetzel (second from left) was forced to leave the band's current European tour due to a family emergency. They performed as a four piece in Vienna, Austria on February 17th; fan-filmed video is available below.

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive have announced a massive co-headline tour, dubbed Collapse The World. The trek will kick off on April 18th in San Francisco and running through May 16th in Milwaukee. After The Burial will appear in the lineup as a support act.

"After having the pleasure of destroying stages all over Australia with the Parkway guys just over a month ago, we couldn't be more stoked to share the stage with them once again, this time in the States," said KsE frontman Jesse Leach. "Parkway Drive puts on an incredible live show and we are excited to combine forces and bring the energy every night to a town near you. I am absolutely certain fans of both bands are in for a hell of a time. This will be one for the memories for sure - let's rage!"

"This co-headlining tour with Killswitch Engage is a landmark for Parkway Drive in North America," said Parkway Drive's frontman Winston McCall. "Having smashed our way across the land for over a decade now, it is a humbling and defining moment to be sharing this slot with true heavy metal icons and personal heroes. We have always aimed to maintain the highest standard of energy, connection and entertainment at our shows, a standard that has been set and maintained by KSE their entire career. The concept of how epic this tour will be is mind blowing to me. Bring on the insanity!"

Tour dates:

April

18 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre*

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium**

20 - Mesa, AZ - 98 KUPD - Ufest***

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - City Auditorium**

23 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom*

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom**

26 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom*

27 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**

28 - Houston, TX - So What?! Music Festival***

30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater**

May

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville^^

4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle**

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium*

7 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre**

9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5*

10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)**

12 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter^^

12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues^

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring*

15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit**

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage*

17-19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple***

* Killswitch Engage Closes Show

** Parkway Drive Closes Show

*** Festival

^^ Festival - KsE Only

^ Parkway Drive only