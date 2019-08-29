KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Live At The Space; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Now Streaming

Professionally-filmed video of Killswitch Engage's August 13th performance from The Space in Las Vegas can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Unleashed"

"Hate By Design"

"The Crownless King" (live debut)

"My Last Serenade"

"A Bid Farewell"

"Beyond The Flames"

"I Am Broken Too"

"Rose Of Sharyn"

"In Due Time"

"The Signal Fire" (live debut)

"Always"

"My Curse"

"This Is Absolution"

"The End Of Heartache"

"Strength Of The Mind"

"Holy Diver" (Dio cover)

Killswitch Engage recently released their new album, Atonement, via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Find worldwide order options here.

With over 45,000 copies sold worldwide, Atonement has made an impressive entry on global charts, including:

US:

#1 - Rock Albums

#1 - Hard Rock Albums

#2 - Billboard Top Albums

#13 - Billboard Top 200

Canada:

#1 - Top Digital Chart

#2 - Top 200

#2 - Current Artists

#2 - Hard Music

Says the band: "You've proven to us time and time again that music and community is without borders. We are all one across the world. We are humbled and THANK YOU. We'll be seeing you."

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

