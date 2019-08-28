KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Performs “The Crownless King” Live For The First Time Ever; Pro-Shot Video

Killswitch Engage performed the Atonement album track, “The Crownless King”, for the first time ever at The Space in Las Vegas, NV on August 13. Watch the performance below:

The band also performed the new song “Unleashed” at the same show. Watch below:

Atonement is out now via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Find worldwide order options here.

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

"The Signal Fire" video:

"I Am Broken Too" video:

"I Am Broken Too" lyric video:

"Unleashed":

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.