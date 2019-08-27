KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Performs “Unleashed” Live At The Space; Video

Killswitch Engage has uploaded footage performing the track “Unleashed” live at Las Vegas, NV on August 13th. “Unleashed” is the opening track to their new album Atonement, out now on Metal Blade Records.

Killswitch Engage recently released a video for new song, "The Signal Fire", from their latest album Atonement, out now via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Current and former KsE singers Jesse Leach and Howard Jones trade vocals in this simple but electrifying performance clip, directed by the band's longtime collaborator Ian McFarland (The Godfathers of Hardcore, Meshuggah).

"This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity," says Leach. "This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video. In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message - not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding! There is strength in unity."

Leach continues, "The making of the video was a great experience as well. Just all of us guys hanging out and having fun together. Ian McFarland did a hell of a job capturing the vibe and energy of our performances."

"It was another silly day at the office," adds Jones. "Good food, lots of wrestling talk, and hanging with the boys is a great way to spend the day and get a little work done. Shout out to Ian McFarland for making everything painless at the shoot. The day was all smiles - with a hint of metal."

Find worldwide order options for Atonement here.

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

"I Am Broken Too" video:

"I Am Broken Too" lyric video:

"Unleashed":

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.