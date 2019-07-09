KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Post Guitar Tab For New Song "I Am Broken Too", Invite Fans To Share Their Interpretations Online; Videos Available

Gearing up for the release of their new album, Atonement, Killswitch Engage has shared the guitar tabs for the as-yet-unheard song "I Am Broken Too", inviting the fans to "grab your guitar, camera, and post your interpretations to YouTube before you can hear how we play it for a chance to win a prize bundle!"

Killswitch Engage will release their new album, Atonement, on August 16 via Metal Blade/Sony Music Entertainment. Pre-order options are available here. The album's first single, "Unleashed", can be streamed below.

"'Unleashed' is about inner passion and rage coming up to the surface," said singer Jesse Leach. "We all have that wild within that often stays dormant until a tragic event triggers and awakens it. This song is about that awakening within. I feel we were able to capture something raw and intense on this song and I'm stoked for everyone to hear it! The new album Atonement is a reflection of perseverance and passion through the trials and suffering of our existence."

Indeed, Atonement is the culmination of a trying and turbulent two-year period. KsE started kicking around ideas for the album as early as 2017. The band recorded the bulk of the material separately on both coasts. However, in the middle of the process, a polyp developed scar tissue in Leach's throat, forcing him to undergo surgery. The intense three-month recovery ended with speech therapy, vocal therapy, and scream therapy. The band ultimately emerged with an album that is further evidence of their undeniable legacy as one of the most enduring metal bands of the last two decades and beyond.

The elaborate illustration on the Atonement album cover was created by none other than talented UK based artist Richey Beckett (Metallica, Mastodon) with the band's own Mike D'Antonio handling art direction and layout duties.

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

"Unleashed":

KsE will spend the summer on a co-headline tour with Clutch, followed by a just-announced fall Europe headline tour. All confirmed dates are below.

July (with Clutch)

11 - London, ON - Rock The Park#

12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

13 - Inwood, WV - Earth Rocker Fest#

14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

18 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock & Casino

19 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rock Fest#

20 - OshKosh, WI - Rock USA#

22 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater

23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

25 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center

26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL#

28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Festival#

30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

August (with Clutch)

1 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

3 - Port Chester, NY - Capital Theater

4 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors

# festival

^ KsE Only

Europe:

October

14 - Norwich, UK - UEA

15 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

18 - Manchester, UK - Academy

19 - Birmingham, UK -O2 Academy

20 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

22 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

23 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Circus

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

31 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

November

1 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nojesfabriken

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

4 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

5 -Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

6 - Munich, Germany - Tonehalle

8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docs

9 - Prattelen, Switzerland - Z7

10 - Nurnberg, Germany - Loewensaal

(Photo - Travis Shinn)