KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Post Teaser For "The Signal Fire" Music Video; Atonement Album Out Now

Killswitch Engage have released their eighth album, Atonement, via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Next Tuesday, August 20, the band will release a music video for the new single, "The Signal Fire". Watch a teaser below:

Find worldwide order options for Atonement here.

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

"I Am Broken Too" video:

"I Am Broken Too" lyric video:

"Unleashed":

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)