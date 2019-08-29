KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Reveal Impressive Chart Positions For Atonement Album

Killswitch Engage recently released their new album, Atonement, via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Find worldwide order options here.

With over 45,000 copies sold worldwide, Atonement has made an impressive entry on global charts, including:

US:

#1 - Rock Albums

#1 - Hard Rock Albums

#2 - Billboard Top Albums

#13 - Billboard Top 200

Canada:

#1 - Top Digital Chart

#2 - Top 200

#2 - Current Artists

#2 - Hard Music

Says the band: "You've proven to us time and time again that music and community is without borders. We are all one across the world. We are humbled and THANK YOU. We'll be seeing you."

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

"The Signal Fire" video:

"I Am Broken Too" video:

"I Am Broken Too" lyric video:

"Unleashed":

Killswitch Engage performed the Atonement album track, “The Crownless King”, for the first time ever at The Space in Las Vegas, NV on August 13. Watch the performance below:

The band also performed the new song “Unleashed” at the same show. Watch below:

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)