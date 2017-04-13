KILLSWITCH ENGAGE To Perform Live In Virtual Reality For The First Time; Details Revealed

On Monday, April 17 at 7:00pm CT, NextVR and Live Nation will broadcast live in virtual reality the Killswitch Engage concert, where they will perform from the House of Blues in Houston, TX. Fans will get front row and on-stage access as they are transported to an immersive experience featuring this dynamic group performing for the first time in virtual reality.

The live VR broadcast will be available for free globally (except in China) through the NextVR app. Fans with a Google Daydream or Samsung Gear VR headset, along with a compatible smartphone, can experience the concert live by downloading the NextVR app from the Oculus store for GearVR or the Google Play store for Daydream.

Fans can go here for additional details on the concert and here to learn how to get started.

This concert is part of Live Nation's multi-year concert series with NextVR. Together, the two companies continue to provide live, virtual reality performances, transforming the way fans interact with artists and iconic venues, making access to live music events easier to achieve.

Broadcasting from multiple vantage points, NextVR and Live Nation deliver fans unprecedented access to live events they may not be able to experience in person. To date, they have broadcasted a Thievery Corporation show as well as Galactic, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, with more to be broadcasted in the coming months.

Killswitch Engage is currently on tour with Anthrax. Dates are as follows:



Tour dates:

April

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA **#

13 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL *#

15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange