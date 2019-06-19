KILLSWITCH ENGAGE To Release "Unleashed" Single Next Week
June 19, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Killswitch Engage have set June 25th as the release date for their new single, "Unleashed". The track will be featured on the band's new album, due later this year via Metal Blade/Sony Music Entertainment.
Killswitch Engage and Clutch are set to embark on a co-headline tour in the US. Dates are listed below.
July
12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall
13 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres
14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde
18 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock & Casin
19 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rock Fest#
20 - OshKosh, WI - Rock USA#
22 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater
23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
25 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center
26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors
27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL#
28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Festival#
30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
August
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
3 - Port Chester, NY - Capital Theater
4 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors