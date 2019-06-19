KILLSWITCH ENGAGE To Release "Unleashed" Single Next Week

Killswitch Engage have set June 25th as the release date for their new single, "Unleashed". The track will be featured on the band's new album, due later this year via Metal Blade/Sony Music Entertainment.

Killswitch Engage and Clutch are set to embark on a co-headline tour in the US. Dates are listed below.

July

12 - Syracuse, NY - SI Hall

13 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

18 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock & Casin

19 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rock Fest#

20 - OshKosh, WI - Rock USA#

22 - Tulsa, OK - The Brady Theater

23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

25 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center

26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL#

28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Festival#

30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

August

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

3 - Port Chester, NY - Capital Theater

4 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors