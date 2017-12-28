KILMARA Recording New Album With ROLAND GRAPOW; Studio Video Streaming

Barcelona, Spain-based melodic metalliers, Kilmara, have released the video below, featuring footage from Grapow Studios in Slovakia, filmed during November and December.

Says the band: "We have been working with Roland Grapow (ex-Helloween, Masterplan), considered one of the great European metal music producers. This is our fourth and most ambitious work and is titled Across The Realm Of Time, currently in the mix phase but we hope to be able to edit it at the beginning of 2018.

The band continue: "We take the opportunity to wish you a great 2018 full of health, money, love and above all a lot of good music!"