KIM MITCHELL - "It's Funny How The World Is Now, But No One Ever Mentions The Entertainment Business And How Much We Are Hurting"

Multi-platinum, JUNO Award winning rock icon and Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, Kim Mitchell, recently signed with El Mocambo Records, and released his new single, “Wishes”, to be featured on his forthcoming new album, The Big Fantasize, the first full-length recording since 2007’s Ain’t Life Amazing.

In a new interview with Bill King for FYI Music News, Mitchell talks about his new record deal, COVID-19, and more. A couple of excerpts follow:

Brian King: "Wishes" is the single. Is there a storyline to it?

Kim Mitchell: "About ten years ago, I can't say if I was in a medical office or what. I hardly ever read poetry or pick up books but I'll pick up a magazine in a doctor's office and leaf through it. It was one of those moments and, for some reason, there was a book of poetry lying there. Somewhere in the middle, there was this poem, Wishes. I think it was probably done in the '40s because it's public domain. As I read it, I loved it and wanted to write a song to it. Ten years ago, I got the verses – sort of an adaptation, not word for word. I never finished. I kept looking at it and thinking this isn't a song yet. It didn't have a bridge or chorus. It took me to about six months ago to finish the song. I'd come at it here and there – nope that didn't work. I should finish the song because it has the same vibe as the album. I'm home one day and get to the end of one of the verses and stopped playing and kept on singing, and it just happened.

"It goes with my attitude about songwriting. I never give up on a song. I felt like I was the song's roadie. I didn't come up with the parts, the song was telling me - I don't like that, I don't like that then – "Yeah, that's it, that's it."

Brian King: Touring is stressful.

Kim Mitchell: "People don't realize how much stress accompanies the whole gig. It's funny how the world is now and talking about how to get the economy going. Restaurant this and that, but no one ever mentions the entertainment business. And how much we are hurting. Personally, I'm not – I'm going to be OK, I hope. From crew guys to sidemen living a hand to mouth existence – people don't even acknowledge that. They steal our music, and we can't get back to work.

"I love being a musician, and with this record, I look at it like the rest of my records, it's about the journey in the making. There's a lot of moments of euphoria, satisfaction – moments you quit the business – all different kinds of emotions go into making a record. Once mixed and mastered, and I go great, I feel like I should take it out back and shoot it. My job is over. There's nothing I can do to it now. I can't make people like it. I can't make them buy it. I can't stop them from saying, "Wow, this is great." The next guy, "this is absolute garbage." I took the journey, I love it, and now I'm going to shoot it in the back yard. Bam!"

Co-produced with Greg Wells (21 Pilots, Adele, Keith Urban), The Big Fantasize is Mitchell’s fifteenth studio recording, described as a more dynamic and musically expansive effort that perfectly encapsulates Mitchell’s prowess as a pure and compelling songwriter.

“Along with my producer Greg Wells, I just finished what I believe to be one of the best records of my career,” says Kim Mitchell. “I am thrilled to join and be involved with the ever creative and passionate Michael Wekerle and his El Mocambo Records label for its release.”

In February, it was announced that Mitchell, whom is among Canada’s most respected singers, songwriters and guitar players will be inducted into The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame - joining the likes of Leonard Cohen, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young and many more.

(Photo - Brian Wallace)