KING 810 Release Queen EP

Flint, Michigan’s King 810 have self-released Queen via King Nation, a five song EP available today at all DSPs and as a limited edition cassette. Recorded and produced by Josh Schroeder in Bay City, MI, Queen finds King 810 delivering tales of dissolution through haunting stripped-down arrangements. Graceful piano pieces resonate beside swells of horns on this collection, which frontman David Gunn details as “five slow songs about five fast women.”

Queen EP tracklisting:

"Comin’ Back To You"

"Go Be Young"

"I Won’t Always Love You"

"Someone To Hide Behind"

"What Does That Make You"

King 810 recently announced details of their live return to their hometown. On December 17th, King 810 will hold a special unplugged performance alongside a string quartet at Flint, MI’s Totem Books. The sold-out, limited event, which will be filmed, marks the first King 810 performance in Flint, MI since 2012. December will also see King 810 making their return to Detroit, MI for a full band performance at El Club. Copies of the Queen EP will be available at both dates. This February King 810 return to the United Kingdom for a run of headline shows set to begin February 14th at Waterfront Studio in Hingham, UK. For complete ticket details and tour information, head here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)