KING COMPANY Introduce New Singer With "King For Tonight” (2019 Single Version); Audio

Helsinki-based melodic hard rockers, King Company, have released the new single, "King For Tonight” (2019 Single Version). Listen below.

Says the band: "We wanted to introduce our new singer, Ilkka Keskitalo, in a proper manner, so we decided to re-record “King For Tonight” from our latest album, Queen Of Hearts. Hope you enjoy the 2019 version of the song featuring Ilkka on vocals!"

Original version appears on the 2018 album, Queen Of Hearts. Buy or stream here.