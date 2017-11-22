KING CRIMSON Announce Uncertain Times European Tour 2018

King Crimson has announced the Uncertain Times European tour for 2018. The ensemble will visit Poland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Italy, France and UK.

Pre-sale VIP tickets will go on sale on November 23rd November from the band’s website, where fans can also find recordings and photographs of recent shows. General tickets will go on sale on December 1st. The band's live itinerary can be found here.

With three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, as well as the return of multi-instrumentalist Bill Rieflin on keyboards, guitarist and original founding member, Robert Fripp states that this “double quartet formation” is likely to make more noise than ever before. Rounding out the eight piece line-up are guitarist and vocalist Jakko Jakszyk, long-time bassist Tony Levin, and saxophonist and flautist Mel Collins, who was a mainstay of Crim from 1970-1972. The band’s packed three-hour shows draw on material from all periods of their history, including six historic tracks that Crimson have never played live before, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics – “the music is new whenever it was written” – and, of course, a healthy dose of new material, including the compositions for three drummers, which are a regular highlight.

(Photographs by Dean Stocking and David Singleton)