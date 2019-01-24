KING CRIMSON Announces 2019 Tour Dates In Celebration Of 50 Years

In celebration of 50 years, King Crimson announces 50 Concerts for 2019. The current eight musician lineup will perform 50 concerts across three continents as part of their 2019 Celebration tour.

King Crimson 2019 Tour Dates:

June

10 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

13 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

15 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

16 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

18 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England

19 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England

20 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England

22 - De Vereeniging - Nijmegen, Netherlands

23 - De Vereeniging - Nijmegen, Netherlands

26 - Teatr Roma - Warsaw, Poland

27 - Teatr Roma - Warsaw, Poland

29 - Zitadelle - Berlin, Germany

July

4 - Romisches Theater Augusta Raurica - Basel, Switzerland

8 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy

10 - Stupinigi Sonic Park - Torino, Italy

12 - Doctor Music Festival - Escalarre, Spain

13 - Doctor Music Festival - Escalarre, Spain

14 - Doctor Music Festival - Escalarre, Spain

18 - Arena Santa Giuliana - Perugia, Italy

August

23 - Teatro Metropolitan - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Teatro Metropolitan - Mexico City, Mexico

27 - Teatro Diana - Guadalajara, Mexico

29 - Teatro Metropolitan - Mexico City, Mexico

September

3 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

5 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

6 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

8 - Paramount Theater - Denver, CO

10 - Auditorium Theatre Of Roosevelt University - Chicago, IL

12 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

14 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

17 - St Denis Theatre - Montreal, QC

19 - Boch Center Wang Theater - Boston, MA

21 - Radio City Music Hall - New York City, NY

23 - The Met - Philidelphia, PA

25 - Hard Rock Rocksino - Cleveland, OH

27 - The Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

29 - The Cobb Center - Atlanta, GA

October

6 - Sunset Stage Rock In Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

The band's packed three-hour shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal 1969 album In The Court Of The Crimson King, described by Pete Townshend, as an “uncanny masterpiece”. The new 8-piece lineup plays many historic pieces which Crimson have never played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics - “the music is new whenever it was written”. There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as the compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, which are a regular highlight. A unique show, where eight of the best musicians in the world play music without distraction or adornment.