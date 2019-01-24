KING CRIMSON Announces 2019 Tour Dates In Celebration Of 50 Years
January 24, 2019, 3 minutes ago
In celebration of 50 years, King Crimson announces 50 Concerts for 2019. The current eight musician lineup will perform 50 concerts across three continents as part of their 2019 Celebration tour.
King Crimson 2019 Tour Dates:
June
10 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany
12 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
13 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
15 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
16 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
18 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England
19 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England
20 - Royal Albert Hall - London, England
22 - De Vereeniging - Nijmegen, Netherlands
23 - De Vereeniging - Nijmegen, Netherlands
26 - Teatr Roma - Warsaw, Poland
27 - Teatr Roma - Warsaw, Poland
29 - Zitadelle - Berlin, Germany
July
4 - Romisches Theater Augusta Raurica - Basel, Switzerland
8 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy
10 - Stupinigi Sonic Park - Torino, Italy
12 - Doctor Music Festival - Escalarre, Spain
13 - Doctor Music Festival - Escalarre, Spain
14 - Doctor Music Festival - Escalarre, Spain
18 - Arena Santa Giuliana - Perugia, Italy
August
23 - Teatro Metropolitan - Mexico City, Mexico
24 - Teatro Metropolitan - Mexico City, Mexico
27 - Teatro Diana - Guadalajara, Mexico
29 - Teatro Metropolitan - Mexico City, Mexico
September
3 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
5 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
6 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
8 - Paramount Theater - Denver, CO
10 - Auditorium Theatre Of Roosevelt University - Chicago, IL
12 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC
14 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
17 - St Denis Theatre - Montreal, QC
19 - Boch Center Wang Theater - Boston, MA
21 - Radio City Music Hall - New York City, NY
23 - The Met - Philidelphia, PA
25 - Hard Rock Rocksino - Cleveland, OH
27 - The Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
29 - The Cobb Center - Atlanta, GA
October
6 - Sunset Stage Rock In Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
The band's packed three-hour shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal 1969 album In The Court Of The Crimson King, described by Pete Townshend, as an “uncanny masterpiece”. The new 8-piece lineup plays many historic pieces which Crimson have never played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics - “the music is new whenever it was written”. There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as the compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, which are a regular highlight. A unique show, where eight of the best musicians in the world play music without distraction or adornment.