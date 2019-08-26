KING CRIMSON / FOREIGNER Co-Founder Ian McDonald's HONEY WEST To Release Collector's Vinyl Edition Of Debut Album

With the classic rock world poised this fall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the seminal King Crimson debut, In The Court Of The Crimson King, a dominant creative personality on that genre-defining album is simultaneously celebrating the most recent benchmark in his distinguished career with the release of his newly collectible vinyl recording.

Ian McDonald, co-founder of King Crimson and Foreigner and revered multi-instrumentalist and producer, announces the limited collector’s vinyl edition of Bad Old World, the critically acclaimed 2017 debut album from his latest project, New York guitar-rock outfit Honey West. Produced by Ian McDonald and co-written with Honey West front man, guitarist and lyricist Ted Zurkowski, Bad Old World, features remastered versions of all 12 original songs on 180-gram audiophile vinyl, releasing September 3 on Readout Records/The Orchard.

The collector’s vinyl edition is available now for pre-order ($39.95) at the official Honey West website. Every copy will be autographed by Ian McDonald and Ted Zurkowski. Additionally, every collector’s package will include a Bad Old World CD, also autographed by Ian and Ted, plus excerpts from Ian’s original production notebook - in his handwriting - as well as bonus production and liner notes.

Bad Old World was created with many of the production skills and techniques McDonald originally honed in the making of In The Court Of The Crimson King.

“This is how Bad Old World was meant to be heard,” says McDonald. “On high quality vinyl.”

Bad Old World is filled with memorable melodies and clever and sophisticated lyrics driven by guitar-based rock n' roll played by top-shelf musicians, including guest drummer Steve Holley (Paul McCartney & Wings) and Graham Maby (Joe Jackson, They Might Be Giants) on bass. It’s a modern sound stamped by Ian McDonald's world-class musicianship and production.



As a British rock titan who, between King Crimson and Foreigner, has figured prominently on four of the biggest-selling albums of the 10-year period from 1969 through 1979, encompassing two completely different rock genres, McDonald proudly maintains Bad Old World is “some of the best work I’ve ever done.” Indeed, noted Billboard, “It merits some attention when Ian McDonald gets excited about something.”



EPK: