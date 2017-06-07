KING CRIMSON - The Elements Of King Crimson 2017 Tour Box Available For Pre-Order

The Elements Of King Crimson 2017 Tour Box is now available for pre-order at this location.

As with previous releases in the Elements series, the full variety of King Crimson's music is presented over 2 CDs. Featuring extracts from rehearsals, new live recordings, elements from studio recordings, full tracks, alternate takes and finished recordings from 1969-2016, many of which make their first appearance on CD.

Every lineup is featured across the double CD set. Of particular interest on the new set is the inclusion on Disc 2 of every part of “Larks' Tongues In Aspic” (some studio, some live) from “Part I” to “Level 5” - interspersed with elements taken from the original studio sessions and rehearsals.

Packaged in a DVD-sized fold out digipak style book case with a 24 page booklet including sleeve notes by co-compiler Sid Smith, photos of memorabilia, full info about the 2016 tour and a number of band and individual photos of the current band lineup.

Disc 1

“Wind” (extract)

“21st Century Schizoid Man” (Greg Lake vocals, extract) *

“21st Century Schizoid Man” (edit, live 2015) *

“In The Wake Of Poseidon” (instrumental edit)

“Improv” (Mel Collins, extract, live 2016) *

“Peace” (2015, rehearsals extract) *

“Cirkus” (live 2016) *

“Islands” (instrumental edit)

“Easy Money” (live 2015)

“Suitable Grounds For The Blues” (2015, rehearsals extract) *

“The Great Deceiver” (live, 1974)

“Improv” (Mel Collins, extract, live 2016) *

“Asbury Park” (edit)

“One More Red Nightmare” (live 2016) *

“Meltdown” (2015, rehearsals extract) *

“Thela Hun Ginjeet” (Steven Wilson alt. mix)

“Heartbeat” (live 1982)

“Sleepless” (live 2008) *

RF intermission announcement (2016) *

Disc 2

“Form No. 1”

“THRAK”

“Keep That One Nick” (edit section)

“Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part I” (live 2015)

“Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part II” (live 1974)

“Keep That One Nick” (edit section)

“Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part III” (live 1984) *

“Keep That One Nick” (edit section)

“Larks' IV ConstruKction” *

“Keep That One Nick” (edit section)

“Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part IV” (live 2003) *

“Level Five” (live 2016) *

“Larks' Tongues In Aspic” (radio advert)

* previously unreleased on CD