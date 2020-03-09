KING CRIMSON To Tour North America This Summer With Special Guests THE ZAPPA BAND
March 9, 2020, 25 minutes ago
King Crimson will be playing one tour this year in US and Canada during June and July. Except for shows such as the Ottawa Blues Festival, all the dates will be double bills with The Zappa Band.
“The Summer tour will be a throwback one for us in a few ways; great to be going back to outdoor venues, some of them the ‘sheds’ we played in the 1980’s. And we’ll be travelling by tour bus, old school! As for what pieces we’ll play, that hasn’t been decided yet, but will likely be a wide selection from the 50 years of Crimson repertoire. With 7 players on stage we can cover it all.” - Tony Levin
Since King Crimson's return to live performance in 2014, with critically acclaimed sell-out shows all over the world their three-hour shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal 1969 album In The Court Of The Crimson King, described by Pete Townshend, as an “uncanny masterpiece”. The new 7-piece lineup plays many historic pieces which Crimson have never played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics - “the music is new whenever it was written”. There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as the compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, which are a regular highlight. A unique show, where seven of the best musicians in the world play music without distraction or adornment.
King Crimson is:
Robert Fripp
Tony Levin
Jakko Jakszyk
Mel Collins
Jeremy Stacey
Gavin Harrison
Pat Mastelotto
The Zappa Band is composed primarily of former Zappa alumni. The touring unit is: Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist) and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals). Also joining are ZPZ alums Jamie Kime (guitar) and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). The band will be performing a strong mix of Zappa classics along with new and rare Zappa compositions. This is the ultimate Zappa alumni band in partnership the Zappa Trust. Don't miss your chance to see these virtuosos perform live!
Tour dates:
June
4 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
5 - St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre
6 - Miami, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre
8 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Walt Disney
9 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
10 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
12 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
13 - Portsmouth, VA - Union Bank Pavilion
14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
16 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena
18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Pavilion
19 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
20 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
22 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights
25 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
26 - Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amp
28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion
30 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
July
1 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
5 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia
7 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Palace des Arts
9 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'ete
11 - Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest
12 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
(painting by Francesca Sundsten)