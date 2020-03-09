KING CRIMSON To Tour North America This Summer With Special Guests THE ZAPPA BAND

King Crimson will be playing one tour this year in US and Canada during June and July. Except for shows such as the Ottawa Blues Festival, all the dates will be double bills with The Zappa Band.

“The Summer tour will be a throwback one for us in a few ways; great to be going back to outdoor venues, some of them the ‘sheds’ we played in the 1980’s. And we’ll be travelling by tour bus, old school! As for what pieces we’ll play, that hasn’t been decided yet, but will likely be a wide selection from the 50 years of Crimson repertoire. With 7 players on stage we can cover it all.” - Tony Levin

Since King Crimson's return to live performance in 2014, with critically acclaimed sell-out shows all over the world their three-hour shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many of the songs from their seminal 1969 album In The Court Of The Crimson King, described by Pete Townshend, as an “uncanny masterpiece”. The new 7-piece lineup plays many historic pieces which Crimson have never played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics - “the music is new whenever it was written”. There are also new instrumentals and songs, as well as the compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, which are a regular highlight. A unique show, where seven of the best musicians in the world play music without distraction or adornment.

King Crimson is:

Robert Fripp

Tony Levin

Jakko Jakszyk

Mel Collins

Jeremy Stacey

Gavin Harrison

Pat Mastelotto

The Zappa Band is composed primarily of former Zappa alumni. The touring unit is: Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist) and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals). Also joining are ZPZ alums Jamie Kime (guitar) and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). The band will be performing a strong mix of Zappa classics along with new and rare Zappa compositions. This is the ultimate Zappa alumni band in partnership the Zappa Trust. Don't miss your chance to see these virtuosos perform live!

Tour dates:



June

4 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

5 - St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre

6 - Miami, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre

8 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Walt Disney

9 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

10 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

12 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

13 - Portsmouth, VA - Union Bank Pavilion

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

16 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Pavilion

19 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

20 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

22 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights

25 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

26 - Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amp

28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion

30 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

July

1 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

5 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia

7 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Palace des Arts

9 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'ete

11 - Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest

12 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

(painting by Francesca Sundsten)