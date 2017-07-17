KING CRIMSON To Tour The US In Fall 2017

Now in their 48th year, King Crimson will be returning to America in the fall of 2017. The new dates see the group performing in some states and cities that have not been visited in a while. Atlanta, Georgia, for example, last had live Crimson music in 2001, while Texas has experienced something of an epic Crimson drought since 1974, not counting ProjeKct Three's week-long residency in the Lone Star state during March 1999.

Tour dates:

October

19 - Bass Concert Hall - Austin, TX

21 - Music Hall - Dallas, TX

23 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

24 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Duke Energy Centre for the Performing Arts - Raleigh, NC

28 - Lisner Auditorium - Washington D.C.

29 - Lisner Auditorium - Washington D.C.

31 - New Jersey Performing Arts Centre - Newark, NJ

November

2 - Merriam Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

3 - Merriam Theatre - Philadelphia. PA

6 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

8 - The Egg - Albany, NY

9 - The Egg - Albany, NY

11 - Miller Symphony Hall - Allentown, PA

17 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

18 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

22 - Michigan Theatre - Ann Arbor, MI

24 - Hard Rock Rocksino - Cleveland, OH

26 - Riverside Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

For more ticket information, head here.

With three drummers up front including Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, as well as the return of multi-instrumentalist Bill Reiflin on keyboards, guitarist, and original founding member, Robert Fripp, states that this “double quartet formation” is likely to make more noise than ever before. Rounding out the eight piece line up are guitarist and vocalist Jakko Jakszyk, long-time bassist Tony Levin, and saxophonist Mel Collins, who was a mainstay of Crim from 1970-1972.

As well as standard tickets, the band's label, DGM, also has announced sale of VIP Royal Packages, limited to just 60 per show. Details can be viewed at the label's interactive and recently redeveloped website, here.

(Photo - Spike Mafford)