KING DIAMOND Confirmed To Headline Psycho Las Vegas 2017

Psycho Las Vegas 2017 - set to take place from August 18th through August 20th, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada - confirms King Diamond as the festival's grand headliner. 2017 marks thirty years since the release of King Diamond's landmark Abigail release. King's appearance at Psycho will be his only US performance of 2017.

With a career spanning more than thirty-five groundbreaking years, King Diamond stands among the ultimate heavy metal icons. From landmark records with Mercyful Fate to establishing the band King Diamond in 1985 and unleashing the unholy trinity of Fatal Portrait (1986), Abigail (1987), and Them (1988) upon the world, King Diamond's vocals, atmosphere, and songs have become the staple diet among multiple generations of headbangers.

Don't miss your chance to see one of metal's ultimate legends take the stage at the biggest underground fest the US has ever known when King Diamond plays Psycho Las Vegas 2017 in August at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino.

King Diamond has been confirmed to headline Brazil's Liberation Festival, to be held in Sao Paulo on June 25th, at the prestigious Espaco das Americas.

This will be King Diamond’s first South American appearance in over 20 years, a highly anticipated event for entire generations of heavy metal enthusiasts, many of whom have never had the chance to experience his acclaimed monumental live performances.

King Diamond is set to perform his 1987 iconic classic algum Abigail"in its entirety. Tickets will go on sale on December 19th at this location.

Says King Diamond: "I've been waiting for this opportunity for way too long. Finally we get back to Brazil and with our biggest production ever. We will feature the entire Abigail album plus a lot more! You might even hear some Mercyful Fate songs too. I CAN'T WAIT!

“Till then, Stay Heavy. Satanic Regards, King Diamond"