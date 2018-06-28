KING DIAMOND - Conspiracy Picture Disc LP Streaming In It's Entirety

On June 15th, King Diamond released LP reissues of the classic albums Conspiracy, The Dark Sides, and The Eye via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be ordered here. Listen to a full stream of the Conspiracy reissue below.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

Conspiracy tracklisting:

Side A

"At The Graves"

"Sleepless Nights"

"Lies"

"A Visit From The Dead"

Side B

"The Wedding Dream"

"Amon Belongs To Them"

"Something Weird"

"Victimized"

"Let It Be Done"

"Cremation"