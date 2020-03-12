KING DIAMOND Drops Off Bill For This Weekend's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest Following Surgery - "My Healing Is Slower Than Anticipated"

King Diamond have dropped off the bill for this weekend's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico City. The band were scheduled to perform March 15.

King Diamond released the following message via social media:

"I was recently advised by my doctor to have surgery done for an issue, which, if not done right away, would have prevented me from flying.

We did not expect to have any complications after the surgery, but my healing is slower than anticipated, and I've been advised to 'forego air travel until his healing stabilizes and additional risks are minimized.'

Unfortunately and regretfully, this means that we cannot make it this weekend to play at the Hell & Heaven Festival.

We love playing in Mexico and can't wait to get a chance to make this up to you. Til then, stay heavy."