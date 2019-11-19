KING DIAMOND - Fan-Filmed Video From Baltimore Show Available

On November 11th, King Diamond performed at the Modell Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, Maryland. fan-filmed video is available below.

King Diamond has released the official audio of the new song "Masquerade Of Madness". It is due to appear on his forthcoming album, The Institute, due out in 2020 via Metal Blade.

King Diamond comments: "'Masquerade of Madness' is one of the first King Diamond studio songs in a long time. It will be featured on a future two album horror concept story, of which the first part is titled The Institute. The style is very classic King Diamond with lots of dynamics and limited amounts of compression to achieve very natural sounding vocals and instruments throughout the song. You'll find some complex orchestrations, including the typical choir works you're used to hearing from King Diamond, and a special thought process bringing vocals back to the forefront: 'All vocals are lead vocals.' Both Andy and I are presently working on several different songs with high potential for the upcoming album; all of which are absolute killers. We will continue this work when we're back from our North American tour in December, during which you can hear the live version of Masquerade of Madness. For now, we hope you'll enjoy the brand new studio version of ‘Masquerade of Madness'."

Catch King Diamond on the road now in North America with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands (see here for dates). Limited meet and greet packages with King Diamond are available for the first time ever on this tour - reserve yours now!

King Diamond line-up:

King Diamond - vocals

Andy LaRocque - guitar

Mike Wead - guitar

Pontus Egberg - bass

Matt Thompson - drums