KING DIAMOND – Fatal Portrait, Abigail CD, LP Reissues Now Available

On April 24, King Diamond will release CD and LP versions of the classic albums Abigail and Fatal Portrait via Metal Blade Records. The vinyl editions feature spined sleeves with an insert and download card; the CDs contain a mini-LP CD-insert with a small fold-out poster.

King Diamond adds, "These are not remasters. These are the albums as they were originally done in the old days from the original production masters. They retain all the original dynamics that were captured at the time. It's very exciting to present these to fans as they were originally released."

Fatal Portrait CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- opaque tangerine vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- orange w/ red spots vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- melon orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- golden yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear blue / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- red / white marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dark violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- flame splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange / black melt w/ red splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Abigail CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- cobalt vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- clear w/ blue splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- midnight blue / white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- khaki brown vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- opaque light blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- sulfur yellow marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- moss green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear blue w/ green and orange splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive / blue melt vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)