KING DIAMOND - "It Is With Sinister Pleasure MERCYFUL FATE Will Finally Bring The Devil Himself To Bloodstock Summer ‘21"

Bloodstock has announced its replacement Saturday night entertainment for 2021’s event. The mighty Mercyful Fate will now headline the Ronnie James Dio main stage, with Dimmu Borgir arriving as special guests.

According to a press release: The King Diamond-fronted, seminal black metal icons, Mercyful Fate reformed in 2019 after a lengthy hiatus. They were due to play their first shows in over 20 years this summer (with the exception of a special one-off set at Metallica’s 30th Anniversary San Francisco show in 2011), but with everything on hold in 2020, we’re excited we can now welcome them to the 2021 Bloodstock bill, in a UK exclusive performance. As King Diamond himself declares, “It is with sinister pleasure Mercyful Fate will finally bring the Devil himself to Bloodstock Summer ‘21. We cannot wait and neither can he. It’s gonna be dark as Hell.” While you’re eagerly waiting for next August to roll around and making sure you have enough face paint, check out an array of archive videos and if you’re quick, you might still be able to bag a cool classic design t-shirt or limited colour vinyl over at their merch store.

Dimmu Borgir step into the coveted Saturday special guest slot. Having been forced to cancel their slot in 2019 due to illness, we’re thrilled the Norwegian symphonic black metallers can make up for it in 2021. The band confirm, “UK! After our triumphant London show this January, we will be back at your shores next year. See you at Bloodstock in August 2021!” Dimmu Borgir currently are working on their eleventh studio album which may well see the light of day before the festival! In the interim, feast your eyes and ears on the atmospheric video for ‘Interdimensional Summit’ taken from their 2018 album, ‘Eonian’, released through Nuclear Blast.

Standard weekend tickets for the extended, now 5-day event in 2021 were due to increase by £10 on 10th August 2020 to £155 (+ booking fees). However, the government has confirmed that festivals are included in the reduced 5% VAT rate for the hospitality & leisure industries, so Bloodstock will be freezing their standard weekend price at £145 until 13th January 2021, at which time the 2021 price increase comes into effect. In addition, to recognise the difficult financial situation that some fans may find themselves in due to the pandemic, Bloodstock has launched an extended 6-month instalment plan, allowing customers to spread payments across smaller instalments. Fans can sign up to the scheme at the online ticket store any time before 31st August 2020, and payments will be debited as follows; £31.17 (includes £7 bkg fee) immediately upon sign up, then monthly payments of £24.17 will debit your account on 5th Sept, 5th Oct, 5th Nov and 5th Dec, with the final payment of £27.65 (includes £3.50 postage) on 5th Jan 2021.

Bloodstock’s 2021 other main stage headliners include Devin Townsend (Friday) and Judas Priest (Sunday). Headliners for Thursday are yet to be announced. The festival also features sets grom Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Skindred, Paradise Lost, Life Of Agony, Bury Tomorrow, Black Dahlia Murder, Diamond Head, Jinjer, Vio-lence, Sacred Reich, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquillity, Butcher Babies, Cattle Decapitation, Bloodywood, Memoriam, Ramage Inc, Green Lung, Conjurer, Orange Goblin, The Night Flight Orchestra, Unleash The Archers, Saxon, Sylosis, Toxic Holocaust, Winterfylleth, Nekrogoblikon, The Crawling, Raised By Owls, Anakim, Acid Reign, Svalbard, Soen, Dog Tired, Bailer, Blasphemer, Black Tongue, Liberty Lies, Pist, & Sharks In Your Mouth so far. Many more bands performing across the weekend are still to be announced.

Besides standard weekend tickets, child tickets and parking tickets for 2021’s event are also available now at the ticket store. A limited number of day tickets will go on sale on September 1st - sign up for a free reminder here. VIP and campervan tickets for 2021 are already sold out.

Bloodstock 2021 takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from 11th-15th August 2021. For more info, click to Bloodstock.uk.com.