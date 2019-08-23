KING DIAMOND Launches First Video Trailer For The Institute; New Album Due In 2020

Earlier this week, King Diamond revealed the title and theme for the first studio album in 12 years: The Institute. The album will arrive in 2020, with a debut single to be released this fall. Check out a video trailer below, and stay tuned for more album details, coming soon.

"For reasons unknown to you, it is clear that you have no way of making it to 'The Institute' on your own at this point. Therefore, we will bring The Institute to you. You don't want to miss this special opportunity for treatment only we can give you. It could be for your own good, you know..."

In support of The Institute project, King Diamond will embark on a North American tour with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands in November/December. A tour teaser with a sneak peak of the new stage set can be viewed below.

King Diamond comments: "Watch out North America, we are coming for you this Winter. I'm very proud to bring two special and amazing guests to you. Their names are Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, plus Idle Hands. Make an appointment now... kingdiamondcoven.com."

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats adds: "As the long nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I can't think of a better artist to creep around North America with than the legendary King Diamond. You'll all be in for a treat...See you there!"

Idle Hands adds: "Touring with the iconic King Diamond is nothing short of a dream and we are excited to make it a reality."

See below for all dates. Meet and Greet with King Diamond is available for the first time ever on this tour - VIP Meet and Greet packages which include one ticket to the show and exclusive merchandise can be found at kingdiamondcoven.com.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

5 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Tower Theater

11 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

12 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

15 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

16 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theatre

18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theater

22 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

25 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

26 - Portland, OR - The Schnitzer

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Queen Elizabeth

29 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

December

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2 - San Diego, CA - Magnolia

3 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove of Anaheim

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica