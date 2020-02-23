KING DIAMOND Mourns The Passing Of Four Year-Old Fan LARISSA - "You Were So Very Special; Stay Heavy, Little One"

In a post on his official Facebook page, King Diamond pays tribute to his youngest fan, Larissa, who recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 4.

"This beautiful young King Diamond fan left us unexpectedly, at the age of four.

She was as true of a fan as you could ever have. I saw her the first time at our Anaheim show this past December, sitting on the shoulders of her father, four rows into the audience, singing along with every single word, all through the show. Giving horns and waving, she actually blew my mind and as soon as we got off stage, I asked one of our people to try and get a hold of her and her parents so we could meet them backstage.

We had a nice long talk, they were amazing people, and we took some photos and hung out for a while, and little Larissa was just shining like a jewel.

Unfortunately that was the only time I got to meet her face to face, but I do look forward to hear more about her in the future, from her parents.

Larissa, I wish you a safe journey to wherever it is you go, and I hope someday to meet you again. You were so very special and left so way too early.

Stay Heavy, little one, you are very very loved."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up here in support of Larissa's parents, Jeanne and Stone. The accompanying note reads in part "Let’s rally around this couple. Let’s show them love and support, and help lighten, even in the slightest, the most heavy burden they will ever bear."