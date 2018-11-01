KING DIAMOND - New "No Presents For Christmas" 12" Picture Disc Featured In Metal Blade's Chrismassacre Holiday Sale

To celebrate the holiday season, Metal Blade Records has now launched its annual Chrismassacre sale, featuring a variety of Christmas and winter merchandise - plus a new King Diamond "No Presents For Christmas" 12" picture disc (limited to 1000 copies).

Purchase your favorite seasonal gifts and clothing now at metalblade.com/xmas.

Metal Blade has also joined forces with Halo Custom Guitars to offer fans an exclusive holiday prize pack, containing:

- a Halo GVK guitar (Grand Prize), plus vinyl from Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Behemoth, Manowar, Sorcerer, Harm's Way, Amon Amarth, Unearth, and The Crown, as well as a Halo Custom Guitars shirt, and guitar picks

- vinyl from Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil (for 3 runners-up)

The contest begins today and ends December 3rd. Enter for your chance to win here.