KING DIAMOND - Official Audio Of New "Masquerade Of Madness" Song Streaming

King Diamond has released the official audio of the new song "Masquerade Of Madness". It is due to appear on his forthcoming album, The Institute, due out in 2020 via Metal Blade.







Mercyful Fate / King Diamond bassist Timi Hansen died on November 4th, exactly one week after his 61st birthday. Sadly, he succumbed to cancer. During his November 4th show in Atlanta, GA, King Diamond paid tribute to Hansen. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

King Diamond issued the following statement upon news of Hansen's death:

"I just found out that I lost one of my dearest friends, who has been fighting cancer for a long time, in such an incredibly brave way. He was not just my roommate on the early Mercyful Fate tours, but he was always my favorite bass player of all times.

I was fortunate to have been able to visit him at his apartment with some other good friends, and we had a great afternoon that will never be forgotten. When I last talked to Timi on the phone on October 24th, I could understand that things had gotten tougher than they ever were, and yet he said 'we fight on.'

I feel so so sad for his entire family, you have my absolute deepest sympathy.

Rest in Peace my dear dear friend. King"

Timi Hansen played in Mercyful Fate from 1981 to 1985, and again from 1992 to 1993. He also played in King Diamond from 1985 to 1987.