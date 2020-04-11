KING DIAMOND On Forthcoming Conspiracy, Them, The Eye, In Concert 1987 Reissues: "They're Gonna Maintain The Original Dynamics, The Clarity That Came Out The First Time They Were Released" (Video)

Next month, King Diamond will release CD and LP versions of the classic albums Conspiracy (May 1), Them (May 1), The Eye (May 15), and In Concert 1987 (May 15) via Metal Blade Records. The vinyl editions feature spined sleeves with an insert and download card; the CDs contain a mini-LP CD-insert with a small fold-out poster.

He has released a video message regarding the releases, which can be viewed below

Pre-order your copies now via the following links:

- North America

- Europe

- UK

See below for an overview of available formats:

Conspiracy CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- apple red w/ black haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- clear w/ apple red splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- opaque cherry red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- white / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear / skin orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- pink / blue marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- bloody skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red / white & purple splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red purple "melt" vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Them CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- transparent blue w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- white w/ sky blue haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear royal blue vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- pastel violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- lilac blue marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive green / brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- purple / white splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dark rose black "melt" vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

The Eye CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- purple smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- amethyst vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- aubergine marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- purple / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- lilac marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / violet / red / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- purple/red splattered vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- "flame" splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

In Concert 1987 CD and LP versions:

- hardcover digisleeve "mini-LP" CD

- 180g black vinyl (available in the EU+US)

- translucent red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- wine red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- cool grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red "blackdust" vinyl (EU webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

Conspiracy tracklisting (CD and LP):

"At The Graves"

"Sleepless Nights"

"Lies"

"A Visit From The Dead"

"The Wedding Dream"

""Amon" Belongs To "Them""

"Something Weird"

"Victimized"

"Let It Be Done"

"Cremation"

Them tracklisting (CD and LP):

"Out From The Asylum"

"Welcome Home"

"The Invisible Guests"

"Tea"

"Mother's Getting Weaker"

"Bye, Bye, Missy"

"A Broken Spell"

"The Accusation Chair"

""Them""

"Twilight Symphony"

"Coming Home"

The Eye tracklisting (CD and LP):

"Eye Of The Witch"

"The Trial (Chambre Ardente)"

"Burn"

"Two Little Girls"

"Into The Convent"

"Father Picard"

"Behind These Walls"

"The Meetings"

"Insanity"

"1642 Imprisonment"

"The Curse"

In Concert 1987 tracklisting (CD and LP):

"Funeral"

"Arrival"

"Come To The Sabbath"

"The Family Ghost"

"The 7th Day Of July 1777"

"The Portrait"

Guitar Solo (Andy La Rocque)

"The Possession"

"Abigail"

Drum Solo (Mikkey Dee)

"The Candle"

"No Presents For Christmas"