KING DIAMOND Pays Tribute To MERCYFUL FATE Bassist TIMI HANSEN During Atlanta Show; Video Available

Mercyful Fate / King Diamond bassist Timi Hansen died on November 4th, exactly one week after his 61st birthday. Sadly, he succumbed to cancer. During his November 4th show in Atlanta, GA, King Diamond paid tribute to Hansen. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

King Diamond issued the following statement upon news of Hansen's death:

"I just found out that I lost one of my dearest friends, who has been fighting cancer for a long time, in such an incredibly brave way. He was not just my roommate on the early Mercyful Fate tours, but he was always my favorite bass player of all times.

I was fortunate to have been able to visit him at his apartment with some other good friends, and we had a great afternoon that will never be forgotten. When I last talked to Timi on the phone on October 24th, I could understand that things had gotten tougher than they ever were, and yet he said 'we fight on.'

I feel so so sad for his entire family, you have my absolute deepest sympathy.

Rest in Peace my dear dear friend. King"

Former King Diamond drummer Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead), who performed with Hansen from 1985 and 1988, paid tribute to his bandmate via Twitter:

Ooo Im so sad that my brother in arms past away. We had so much fun together and what a pleasure to be playing with such a bass player in our early years. My brother, my buddy I LOVE YOU MY FRIEND. RIP Timi Hansen!

— Mikkey Dee







Back in August, Danish metal legends Mercyful Fate announced that they would reunite for "an unspecified number" of live dates in summer 2020. It was also revealed that Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) would be filling in on bass "while Timi Hansen is away."

Hansen released a statement via the Facebook page of Mercyful Fate frontman King Diamond's wife, Livia Zita-Bendix, it reads: "There are many questions about why I won't appear as part of the Mercyful Fate reunion in 2020. The honest explanation is simply that I am currently fighting a fight against cancer. But believe me I will fight everything I can to be ready. It's my big dream to be on stage again playing the old Mercyful Fate numbers in front of all of you very loyal fans. If this wasn't going to happen, I'd like to ask you to take good care of Joey Vera. I totally agree with King that he is a perfect "stand in", so take good care of him.”

Mercyful Fate's previous message stated: "We will be playing an unspecified number of concerts throughout Europe during the summer of 2020, including Copenhell. It will be the “9” lineup, featuring Hank Shermann (Guitar), King Diamond (Vocals), Bjarne T. Holm (Drums), Mike Wead (Guitar), with Joey Vera on the bass while Timi Hansen is away.

"We asked Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) to fill in because he has a very unique style and sound playing with his fingers, much like that of Timi Hansen. This is very important, since the set list will only consist of songs from the very first mini LP, the Melissa album, and the Don’t Break The Oath album, plus some brand new songs written specifically in that very same style."

"This will very much be Mercyful Fate as we were in the very beginning, except for a brand new major stage production."

"See you at the Ruined Bridge. Stay Heavy."

Timi Hansen played in Mercyful Fate from 1981 to 1985, and again from 1992 to 1993. He also played in King Diamond from 1985 to 1987.