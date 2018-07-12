KING DIAMOND - Picture Disc LP Reissues Of Abigail II: The Revenge, House Of God, and Voodoo Albums Due In August

On August 17th, King Diamond will release LP reissues of the classic albums Abigail II: The Revenge, House Of God, and Voodoo via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased now at metalblade.com/kingdiamond.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

Abigail II: The Revenge tracklisting:

Side A

"Spare This Life"

"The Storm"

"Mansion In Sorrow"

Side B

"Miriam"

"Little One"

"Slippery Stairs"

Side C

"The Crypt"

"Broken Glass"

"More Than Pain"

Side D

"The Wheelchair"

"Spirits"

"Mommy"

"Sorry Dear"

House Of God tracklisting:

Side A

"Upon The Cross"

"The Trees Have Eyes"

"Follow The Wolf"

Side B

"House Of God"

"Black Devil"

"The Pact"

Side C

"Goodbye"

"Just A Shadow"

"Help!!!"

"Passage To Hell"

Side D

"Catacomb"

"This Place Is Terrible"

"Peace Of Mind"

Voodoo tracklisting:

Side A

"Louisiana Darkness"

"LOA House"

"Life After Death"

Side B

"Voodoo"

"A Secret"

"Salem"

Side C

"One Down Two To Go"

"Sending Of Dead"

"Sarah's Night"

Side D

"The Exorcist"

"Unclean Spirits"

"Cross Of Baron Samedi"

"If They Only Knew"

"Aftermath"