KING DIAMOND - Picture Disc LP Reissues Of Abigail II: The Revenge, House Of God, and Voodoo Albums Due In August

July 12, 2018, 28 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities king diamond

On August 17th, King Diamond will release LP reissues of the classic albums Abigail II: The Revenge, House Of God, and Voodoo via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased now at metalblade.com/kingdiamond.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

Abigail II: The Revenge tracklisting:

Side A
"Spare This Life"
"The Storm"
"Mansion In Sorrow"

Side B
"Miriam"
"Little One"
"Slippery Stairs"

Side C
"The Crypt"
"Broken Glass"
"More Than Pain"

Side D
"The Wheelchair"
"Spirits"
"Mommy"
"Sorry Dear"

House Of God tracklisting:

Side A
"Upon The Cross"
"The Trees Have Eyes"
"Follow The Wolf"

Side B
"House Of God"
"Black Devil"
"The Pact"

Side C
"Goodbye"
"Just A Shadow"
"Help!!!"
"Passage To Hell"

Side D
"Catacomb"
"This Place Is Terrible"
"Peace Of Mind"

Voodoo tracklisting:

Side A
"Louisiana Darkness"
"LOA House"
"Life After Death"

Side B
"Voodoo"
"A Secret"
"Salem"

Side C
"One Down Two To Go"
"Sending Of Dead"
"Sarah's Night"

Side D
"The Exorcist"
"Unclean Spirits"
"Cross Of Baron Samedi"
"If They Only Knew"
"Aftermath"



