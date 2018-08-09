KING DIAMOND - Picture Disc LP Reissues Of Deadly Lullabyes, Give Me Your Soul, And The Puppet Master Albums Due In September

On September 14th, King Diamond will release LP reissues of the classic albums Deadly Lullabyes, Give Me Your Soul, and The Puppet Master via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be ordered here.

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

Deadly Lullabyes Live tracklisting:

Side A

"Funeral"

"A Mansion In Darkness"

"The Family Ghost"

"Black Horseman"

Side B

"Spare This Life"

"Mansion In Sorrow"

"Spirits"

"Sorry Dear"

"Eye Of The Witch"

"Sleepless Nights"

Side C

"The Puppet Master"

"Blood To Walk"

"So Sad"

"Living Dead" (Outro)

"Welcome Home"

Side D

"The Invisible Guests"

"Burn"

Introductions

"Halloween"

"No Presents For Christmas"

Give Me Your Soul...Please tracklisting:

Side A

"The Dead"

"Never Ending Hill"

"Is Anybody Here?"

"Black Of Night"

Side B

"Mirror Mirror"

"The Cellar"

"Pictures In Red"

Side C

"Give Me Your Soul"

"The Floating Head"

"Cold As Ice"

Side D

"Shapes Of Black"

"The Girl In Tthe Bloody Dress"

"Moving On"

The Puppet Master tracklisting:

Side A

"Midnight"

"The Puppet Master"

"Magic"

"Emerencia"

Side B

"Blue Eyes"

"The Ritual"

"No More Me"

Side C

"Blood To Walk"

"Darkness"

"So Sad"

Side D

"Christmas"

"Living Dead"