KING DIAMOND Posts Tour Announcement Video

King Diamond revealed the title and theme for the first studio album in 12 years: The Institute. The album will arrive in 2020, with a debut single to be released this fall. A tour announcement in support of the album is available below.

In support of The Institute project, King Diamond will embark on a North American tour with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands in November/December. A tour teaser with a sneak peak of the new stage set can be viewed below.

King Diamond comments: "Watch out North America, we are coming for you this Winter. I'm very proud to bring two special and amazing guests to you. Their names are Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, plus Idle Hands. Make an appointment now... kingdiamondcoven.com."

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats adds: "As the long nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I can't think of a better artist to creep around North America with than the legendary King Diamond. You'll all be in for a treat...See you there!"

Idle Hands adds: "Touring with the iconic King Diamond is nothing short of a dream and we are excited to make it a reality."

See below for all dates. Meet and Greet with King Diamond is available for the first time ever on this tour - VIP Meet and Greet packages which include one ticket to the show and exclusive merchandise can be found at kingdiamondcoven.com.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

5 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Tower Theater

11 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

12 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

15 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

16 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theatre

18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theater

22 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

25 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

26 - Portland, OR - The Schnitzer

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Queen Elizabeth

29 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

December

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2 - San Diego, CA - Magnolia

3 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove of Anaheim

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica