KING DIAMOND Posts Tour Announcement Video
November 3, 2019, an hour ago
King Diamond revealed the title and theme for the first studio album in 12 years: The Institute. The album will arrive in 2020, with a debut single to be released this fall. A tour announcement in support of the album is available below.
In support of The Institute project, King Diamond will embark on a North American tour with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands in November/December. A tour teaser with a sneak peak of the new stage set can be viewed below.
King Diamond comments: "Watch out North America, we are coming for you this Winter. I'm very proud to bring two special and amazing guests to you. Their names are Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, plus Idle Hands. Make an appointment now... kingdiamondcoven.com."
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats adds: "As the long nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I can't think of a better artist to creep around North America with than the legendary King Diamond. You'll all be in for a treat...See you there!"
Idle Hands adds: "Touring with the iconic King Diamond is nothing short of a dream and we are excited to make it a reality."
See below for all dates. Meet and Greet with King Diamond is available for the first time ever on this tour - VIP Meet and Greet packages which include one ticket to the show and exclusive merchandise can be found at kingdiamondcoven.com.
Tour dates:
November
2 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
5 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Tower Theater
11 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
12 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus
14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
15 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre
16 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theatre
18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theater
22 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
25 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount
26 - Portland, OR - The Schnitzer
27 - Vancouver, BC - The Queen Elizabeth
29 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
December
1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
2 - San Diego, CA - Magnolia
3 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove of Anaheim
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica