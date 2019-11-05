KING DIAMOND Premieres "Masquerade Of Madness" Live In Dallas; New Multi-Cam Video Streaming

On November 2, King Diamond performed at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, where he premiered the new song "Masquerade Of Madness". It is due to appear on his forthcoming album, The Institute, due out in 2020 via Metal Blade.

Capital Chaos TV has released this multi-camera edit of the performance:

In support of The Institute project, King Diamond is on a North American tour with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Idle Hands through November/December. A tour teaser with a sneak peak of the new stage set can be viewed below.

King Diamond comments: "Watch out North America, we are coming for you this Winter. I'm very proud to bring two special and amazing guests to you. Their names are Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, plus Idle Hands. Make an appointment now... kingdiamondcoven.com."

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats adds: "As the long nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I can't think of a better artist to creep around North America with than the legendary King Diamond. You'll all be in for a treat...See you there!"

Idle Hands adds: "Touring with the iconic King Diamond is nothing short of a dream and we are excited to make it a reality."

See below for all dates. Meet and Greet with King Diamond is available for the first time ever on this tour - VIP Meet and Greet packages which include one ticket to the show and exclusive merchandise can be found at kingdiamondcoven.com.

Tour dates:

November

5 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Tower Theater

11 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

12 - Montreal, QC - M-Telus

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

15 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

16 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theatre

18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theater

22 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

25 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

26 - Portland, OR - The Schnitzer

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Queen Elizabeth

29 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

December

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2 - San Diego, CA - Magnolia

3 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove of Anaheim

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica