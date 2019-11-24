KING DIAMOND - Pro-Shot Footage Of Entire Summer Breeze Festival Appearance
November 24, 2019, 20 minutes ago
Rockpalast has uploaded pro-shot footage of King Diamond’s set from this year’s Summer Breeze festival, which was held just outside of Dinkelsbühl, Germany from August 14th-17th
King Diamond set-list:
“The Candle”
“Voodoo”
“Funeral”
“Arrival”
“A Mansion in Darkness”
“Let It Be Done”
“Behind These Walls”
“Halloween”
“Masquerade of Madness”
“Out from the Asylum”
“Welcome Home”
“The Invisible Guests”
“Sleepless Nights”
“The Lake”
“Burn"
“Black Horsemen”
King Diamond line-up
King Diamond - vocals
Livia Zita-Bendix - vocals
Andy LaRocque - guitar
Mike Wead - guitar
Pontus Egberg - bass
Matt Thompson - drums
Jodi Cachia - actress