KING DIAMOND - Pro-Shot Footage Of Entire Summer Breeze Festival Appearance

Rockpalast has uploaded pro-shot footage of King Diamond’s set from this year’s Summer Breeze festival, which was held just outside of Dinkelsbühl, Germany from August 14th-17th

King Diamond set-list:

“The Candle”

“Voodoo”

“Funeral”

“Arrival”

“A Mansion in Darkness”

“Let It Be Done”

“Behind These Walls”

“Halloween”

“Masquerade of Madness”

“Out from the Asylum”

“Welcome Home”

“The Invisible Guests”

“Sleepless Nights”

“The Lake”

“Burn"

“Black Horsemen”

King Diamond line-up

King Diamond - vocals

Livia Zita-Bendix - vocals

Andy LaRocque - guitar

Mike Wead - guitar

Pontus Egberg - bass

Matt Thompson - drums

Jodi Cachia - actress