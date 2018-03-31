KING DIAMOND Talks Forthcoming Double Live DVD / Blu-Ray Release - "We Recorded Ourselves On Nine GoPro Cameras Every Night On Tour; We Didn't Even Know Where They Were" (Audio)

Eddie Trunk recently caught up with the legendary King Diamond for an hour long interview on Trunk Nation. They discuss the forthcoming King Diamond live DVD/Blu-Ray package, plans for a new studio album due to be released later this year, tour plans for 2019, and becoming a father for the first time.

King Diamond has uploaded a “work in progress” video of the band performing “Halloween” in Philadelphia in November 2015, to be included on their forthcoming DVD. The band filmed shows in Philadelphia and Detroit during their Abigail In Concert 2015 tour for the upcoming release.

Says the band: “Sound is unmixed and video part is not necessarily final.”

Check it out below, and stay tuned for updates.