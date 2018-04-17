KING DIAMOND To Reissue Abigail, Fatal Portrait, Them Albums On Picture Disc Vinyl

On May 18th, King Diamond will release LP reissues of the classic albums Abigail, Fatal Portrait, and Them via Metal Blade Records. Available as 180g picture discs, these exclusive editions can be purchased now at this location..

"You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy." - King

See below for the albums' tracklistings, and stay tuned for more King Diamond reissues coming soon.

Abigail tracklisting:

Side A

"Funeral"

"Arrival"

"A Mansion In Darkness"

"The Family Ghost"

"The 7th Day Of July 1777"

Side B

"Omens"

"The Possession"

"Abigail"

"Black Horsemen"

Fatal Portrait tracklisting:

Side A

"The Candle"

"The Jonah"

"The Portrait"

"Dressed In White"

Side B

"Charon"

"Lurking In The Dark"

"Halloween"

"Voices From The Past"

"Haunted"

Them tracklisting:

Side A

"Out From The Asylum"

"Welcome Home"

"The Invisible Guests"

"Tea"

"Mother's Getting Weaker"

Side B

"Bye, Bye, Missy"

"A Broken Spell"

"The Accusation Chair"

"Them"

"Twilight Symphony"

"Coming Home"